Lok Sabha Vote Counting Negatively Impacts on Stock Market

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: The result of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced today. Meanwhile, news is coming that there is a huge decline in the stock market. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) i.e. Sensex opened in red. Currently, it is trading at 75,126.56 with a decline of 1342.22 points. Let us tell you that first the postal ballots were counted. Now the votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being counted. In the initial trends, the ruling NDA seems to be getting the lead. Watch the biggest coverage of the results of Lok Sabha elections LIVE on Zee News

