Loksabha Security Breach Update: 14 Opposition MPs suspended from LS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Loksabha Security Breach Update: Questions are being raised regarding security in Parliament and politics is going on. Opposition MPs had demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha started at 11 am. Even today there was a lot of commotion. 14 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha.

