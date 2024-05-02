Advertisement
London's Role in Kerala Tourism Goes Viral: A Closer Look

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 02, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
The travel department starts a creative project by using gorgeous pictures of the state's backwaters to market double-decker buses in London. The program, which seeks to boost traveling as summer approaches, has gained a lot of traction on social media. An Instagram user expresses pleasure at noticing the colorful buses covered in advertising for Kerala tourism that feature iconic places like snake boat races and houseboats. The program, which uses the slogan "#TravelForGood," welcomes tourists to explore Kerala's unique beauties.

