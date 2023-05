videoDetails

Lookout notice issued against Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim and Shooter Sabir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

A lookout notice has been issued against Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, bomber Guddu Muslim and shooter Sabir in the Umesh Pal murder case. Now the question arises that till when the arrest will be done even after the notice.