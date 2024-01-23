trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712809
Lord Ram Devotees to begin Darshan from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Doors of Ram temple will be opened for devotees in Ayodhya from today. Also, the timing of visiting Ram temple has been changed. From 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Ram devotees will be able to have darshan of their Lord and Ramlala Aarti will be performed 3 times in the temple. Meanwhile, the temple will be kept closed from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

