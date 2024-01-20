trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711890
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Lord Ram returned home after 550 years of bad times', says Amit Shah

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Amit Shah on Ram Mandir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a big statement regarding Ram Temple. He has said that PM Modi had to suffer insults for 550 years. Now PM Modi will consecrate Ramlala in the new Ram temple.

All Videos

Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
Play Icon3:21
Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
Play Icon2:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus
Play Icon4:15
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus
Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration
Play Icon6:0
Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
Play Icon2:28
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
play icon3:21
Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
play icon2:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus
play icon4:15
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus
Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration
play icon6:0
Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
play icon2:28
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program