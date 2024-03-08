NewsVideos
Lord Shiva Sand Art: Odisha's Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Masterpiece

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik showcases his talent in Puri, Odisha, crafting a beautiful artwork of Lord Shiva with 500 'Shivlings' using sand. The masterpiece reflects the artist's skill and devotion.

