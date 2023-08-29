trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655201
NewsVideos
videoDetails

LPG Gas Cylinder Price:: LPG cylinder prices cut by ₹200 for all consumers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
The Centre has slashed the prices of cooking gas by ₹200 per cylinder for all domestic consumers during the Union cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The cabinet has approved additional subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional subsidy is ₹200. Now subsidy will be ₹400 per cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.
Follow Us

All Videos

National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
play icon1:29
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?

Trending Videos

National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
play icon1:29
National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
lpg cylinder price drop,lpg cylinder price downfall,lpg cylinder price decrease,lpg cylinder price today,LPG cylinder price,latest lpg gas cylinder price,lpg cylinder price increase,ujjwala yojana lpg gas subsidy check,lpg cylinder rate today,ujjwala yojana new update,lpg cylinder ka rate,Ujjwala Yojana,ujjwala yojana subsidy,lpg cylinder latest news,lpg ujjwala gas yojana,Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,lpg gas cylinder price,lpg cylinder price today delhi,