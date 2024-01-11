trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708593
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has made a huge remark over LAC. Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has said that situation is stable but sensitive on the northern border of Bhari. Further he said, heavy army is deployed at the location. Also, talks are also underway over various issues at military level and diplomatic level.

