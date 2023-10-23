trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679000
Lucknow Breaking: Poster in support of Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Lucknow Breaking: On the occasion of the birthday of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, posters have been put up in Lucknow in support of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav. In these posters, Akhilesh Yadav has been described as the future Prime Minister of the country.
