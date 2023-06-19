NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lucknow to Mumbai.. Uproar over Adipurush film!

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Adipurush Controversy: From Mumbai has reached UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand. The show of the film in Mumbai was stopped midway. Now there is a demand to ban it.

All Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
play icon3:27
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Trending Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
play icon3:27
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Adipurush,adipurush review,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,Adipurush teaser,adipurush dialogue,hindi adipurush,adipurush hindi,Adipurush Movie Review,Adipurush song,prabhas as adipurush,Adipurush Prabhas,Prabhas Adipurush,aadipurush,adipurush full movie,adipurush dialogues,adipurush songs,adipurush poster,adipurush new trailer,adipurush teaser event,adipurush controversy,adipurush dialogue trolling,adipurush hanuman dialogue,Manoj Muntashir,