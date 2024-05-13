Advertisement
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
After a viral video showed a woman clutching a pistol and lip-syncing to a song in the middle of the road went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police opened an investigation. According to the video, which was first posted by user Kalyanji Chaudhary, the woman in it is Lucknow-born Instagram influencer Simran Yadav. Chaudhary accuses Yadav in a post dated May 9 of brazenly breaking the law and social mores by openly carrying a pistol on the highway and then posting the footage online to demonstrate the power of her community. The video has received a lot of attention, but officials have not yet released a formal statement on the subject.

