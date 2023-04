videoDetails

Ludhiana Gas Leak: 11 killed, many feared trapped as rescue ops underwayn

| Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

A gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana killed at least 11 persons, including two children. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am. According to the reports, the gas leaked from a block with different establishments including, a cold drink store, a grocery store and a medical clinic.