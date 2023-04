videoDetails

Ludhiana Gas Leak: Outcry over gas leak incident in Ludhiana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

11 people have died due to gas leakage in a factory located on Sua Road in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, Punjab this morning. Many people are still injured in this incident. NDRF team has reached the spot