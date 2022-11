Lulu Mall creates new Guinness World Record for organising largest lamp lighting relay

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Lucknow’s Lulu Mall claimed to create a new Guinness World Record for most people lighting oil lamps in a relay. “Earlier the world record was to light 250 lamps, but today we lit 350 lamps in 39 minutes,” said Jaykumar Gangadhar, Regional Director, Lulu India Shopping Mall on November 01.