Luna-25 failed in front of Chandrayaan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission: After 47 years, Russia launched Luna 25 to reach the surface of the moon. After the crash of Luna 25, there is a general doubt in everyone's mind as to what will happen to Chandrayaan-3, but ISRO has cleared all doubts. ISRO believes that our mission is progressing in the right direction in the right way. After all the successful steps so far, it can be said that there is no threat to our mission.
