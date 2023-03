videoDetails

Made-In-India BrahMos missile test-fired by Indian Navy, DRDO

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

India achieved another milestone, taking a step closer to ‘Aatmanirbhar’ boost. The Indian Navy, DRDO carried out a successful precision strike of the BrahMos Missile. The test launch was conducted on a warship from a Kolkata class destroyer in the Arabian sea.