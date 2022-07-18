Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English

Actor R Madhavan is basking in the success of his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, it has won appreciation from fans as well as critics worldwide. Madhavan now has another reason to celebrate, his son Vedaant broke the National Junior Record for...

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

