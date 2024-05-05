Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746752
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Madhavi Lata accuses Rahul Gandhi

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Lata has made a big attack on Rahul Gandhi of Congress. Madhavi Lata has said that Rahul Gandhi uses children in campaigning.

All Videos

Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun
Play Icon00:44
Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
Play Icon07:25
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
Play Icon00:40
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
Play Icon03:43
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
Play Icon00:40
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

Trending Videos

Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun
play icon0:44
Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
play icon7:25
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
play icon0:40
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
play icon3:43
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
play icon0:40
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines