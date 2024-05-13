Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749066
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Madhavi Lata caught checking identity of Muslim voters in Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Madhavi Latha was seen checking the identity of a Muslim woman voter in Hyderabad amid the fourth phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Know why Madhavi Latha did this?

All Videos

FIR filed against Madhavi Latha
Play Icon04:54
FIR filed against Madhavi Latha
Agra Viral Video: Taj View Or Belt View? People Clash In Agra With Belt, Baseball Bat; Watch
Play Icon00:47
Agra Viral Video: Taj View Or Belt View? People Clash In Agra With Belt, Baseball Bat; Watch
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
Play Icon00:43
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
Play Icon01:00
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe

Trending Videos

FIR filed against Madhavi Latha
play icon4:54
FIR filed against Madhavi Latha
Agra Viral Video: Taj View Or Belt View? People Clash In Agra With Belt, Baseball Bat; Watch
play icon0:47
Agra Viral Video: Taj View Or Belt View? People Clash In Agra With Belt, Baseball Bat; Watch
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
play icon0:43
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
play icon1:0
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe