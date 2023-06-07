NewsVideos
Madhya Pradesh: 2.5-year-old girl fell into borewell in Sehore, rescue operations underway

Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
A 2.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell on June 06 in Mungaoli village of Sehore district. She was playing in the field when the incident happened. Several teams have reached the spot to rescue the child. District Collector Ashish Tiwari said, “We are continuously drilling the ground. We will reach up to the level of the child within a few hours. The child is not responding much but we are providing oxygen at her level. We are hoping for a positive result.”

