trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695590
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj's statement on MP CM

|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh's statement has come regarding MP CM.. Shivraj Singh said that I was neither a contender for the post of CM earlier, but today I am. Let us tell you that earlier news came quoting sources that BJP can give another chance to Shivraj Singh Chauhan. As a worker, I will continue to do whatever work the party gives me.
Follow Us

All Videos

Balmukund Exclusive Interview: Balmukund's clarification on viral video
Play Icon2:34
Balmukund Exclusive Interview: Balmukund's clarification on viral video
Deputy CM will be made in all three states
Play Icon7:45
Deputy CM will be made in all three states
Vasundhara will be the new CM?
Play Icon16:44
Vasundhara will be the new CM?
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Play Icon1:5
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Play Icon3:10
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting

Trending Videos

Balmukund Exclusive Interview: Balmukund's clarification on viral video
play icon2:34
Balmukund Exclusive Interview: Balmukund's clarification on viral video
Deputy CM will be made in all three states
play icon7:45
Deputy CM will be made in all three states
Vasundhara will be the new CM?
play icon16:44
Vasundhara will be the new CM?
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
play icon1:5
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
play icon3:10
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Shivraj Singh's statement on CM,Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,shivraj singh will new cm,Zee News,Breaking News,Shivraj Singh Breaking,Shivraj Singh may get another chance,Madhya Pradesh,Deputy CMs with Shivraj Singh,Madhya Pradesh. shivraj singh chouhan,shivraj wiil cm of MP,MP new cm,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,breaking,Center Parliament Board,CM in Chhattisgarh,legislature party meeting,Shivraj Singh,CM Shivraj,Sadhna Singh,Madhya Pradesh election result,BJP,Congress,pm modi on mp cm,Amit shah on mp cm,kailash vijayvargirya,Narendra Singh Tomar,