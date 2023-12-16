trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699713
Madhya Pradesh: Congress removes Kamal Nath as MP unit chief

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Kamal Nath Removed As MP Congress President: After the defeat in three states, the Congress Party has made a major reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh. Congress Party has removed Kamal Nath from the post of President and handed over the command of Madhya Pradesh Congress to Jitu Patwari.

