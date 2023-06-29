NewsVideos
Madhya Pradesh: Devotees gather to offer prayers in Bhopal on the occasion of Eid Al Adha

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
A large number of devotees gathered at a mosque in Bhopal to on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. They offered namaz in the mosque and sought blessings of Prophet Mohamad.

