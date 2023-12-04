trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695193
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2023: 8 faces of CM in MP, who will become the Chief Minister?

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2023: There are 8 CM faces in MP, it seems difficult for Shivraj Singh to become the CM, because BJP has not yet declared the CM candidate. Apart from Shivraj Singh Chauhan, MP includes senior leaders like Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya
