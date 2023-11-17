trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689006
Madhya Pradesh Election violence: When a newly married couple arrived to vote

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election violence: In Madhya Pradesh, a newly married couple reached to vote. On this occasion, the couple said that if you want to form your own government on your issues, then you should definitely vote. Before this, news came that in Dimani of Morena, people were voting. Violence was witnessed during...An incident of firing has come to light after a dispute between two parties in Dimni.
ASI Survey Report to be presented before court in Gyanvapi Case today
Play Icon2:9
ASI Survey Report to be presented before court in Gyanvapi Case today
Madhya Pradesh Election violence: Violence during voting in Dimani, Morena
Play Icon7:34
Madhya Pradesh Election violence: Violence during voting in Dimani, Morena
Know when Chhath Pooja is celebrated from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:55
Know when Chhath Pooja is celebrated from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Kamalnath Exclusive Interview: Kamalnath's big attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Play Icon1:21
Kamalnath Exclusive Interview: Kamalnath's big attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting begins for second phase
Play Icon9:53
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting begins for second phase

