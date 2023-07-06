trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631669
Madhya Pradesh: Police action on Pravesh Shukla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: In Bhopal (Bhopal), the capital of Madhya Pradesh (MP), bulldozer action was seen at the house of Pravesh Shukla, accused of urine scandal. Sidhi police has arrested Pravesh Shukla.
