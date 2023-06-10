NewsVideos
Madhya Pradesh’s 'Ladli Behna Yojana' Will Provide ₹1000 To Every Woman Of The State

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh government is set to transfer Rs 1,000 to women under the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’. Adding further, he expressed that in 12 months, all my sisters will get Rs 12,000 in their accounts.

