Madhya Pradesh: Six Dead, 10 Injured As Uncontrolled Trolley Collides With Wedding Procession, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
In a heartbreaking incident in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, six individuals lost their lives, and 10 others sustained injuries when an uncontrolled trolley collided with a wedding procession. Collector Arvind Kumar Dubey provides details on the unfortunate accident. Our thoughts go out to the affected families, and stay tuned for further updates on the situation.

