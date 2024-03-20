Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh woman kidnapped in Kota

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kota Student Kidnapping Case: A student preparing for NEET in Kota has been kidnapped. The kidnappers informed the girl's father via WhatsApp, along with sending a photo of the girl with her hands, feet, and mouth tied. A ransom of 30 lakh rupees has been demanded for the release of the student. This girl was a resident of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

All Videos

DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
Play Icon10:23
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
Play Icon19:27
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
Play Icon43:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
Play Icon20:22
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Play Icon01:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Trending Videos

DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
play icon10:23
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
play icon19:27
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
play icon43:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
play icon20:22
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
play icon1:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance