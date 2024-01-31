trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715969
Madras High Court imposes ban on entry of non-Hindus into temples

|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
The Madras High Court has made a significant decision regarding temples. The High Court has imposed a ban on the entry of non-Hindus who do not profess faith in Hinduism into all temples. Additionally, the court has ordered the installation of warning boards outside the temples.

