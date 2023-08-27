trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654343
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Yesterday, a coach of the train caught fire at Madurai station. 9 people had died due to the fire. After which now forensic investigation has started on this incident.
