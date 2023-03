videoDetails

Mafia Atiq Ahmed returns to Naini Jail, he will not go to Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, today the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj has sentenced Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment. After the punishment, Mafia Atiq Ahmed has been taken back to Naini Jail.