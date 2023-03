videoDetails

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's convoy leaves Banda, to reach Prayagraj in 3 hours

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is going to appear in Prayagraj's MP MLA court on Tuesday in Umesh Pal Case. In this connection, Atiq is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Naini Jail. Meanwhile, Mafia Atiq Ahmed has left Banda and moving towards Prayagraj Jail.