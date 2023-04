videoDetails

Mafia Atiq spent last night amidst a barrage of questions at Dhoomanganj Police Station

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, Prayagraj's CJM Court granted police remand of 4 days to Mafia Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf, due to which Prayagraj police will now be able to interrogate Atiq for 4 days. On the other hand, after Asad's encounter, Mafia Atiq's night was spent in Dhoomanganj police station amid a barrage of questions.