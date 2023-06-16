NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mafia kills Police Constable in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, crushes him with truck

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Kalburgi Murder Case: Shocking news has come out from Kalaburagi in Karnataka. A sand mafia crushed a police constable to death with a tractor. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

All Videos

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
play icon0:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
play icon2:48
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society

Trending Videos

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
play icon0:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
play icon2:48
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
Kalburgi murder case,karnataka murder case,kalburgi police constable murder,mafia kills police constable,mafia kills police constable via truck,police constable killed,police constable killed by truck,police constable murder,police constable murder by truck,police murder case,police murder case in kalburgi,police murder case in kalburgi karnataka,karnataka constable murder case,murder of karnataka constable,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,