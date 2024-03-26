Advertisement
Mafia Mukhtar admitted to Banda Medical College

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Mafia Mukhtar has been admitted to Banda Medical College. As per latest reports, Due to ill health, Mukhtar has been shifted from jail to Medical College Banda. He has been admitted to the ICU of the medical college. To know more about the same, watch this report.

