trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685013
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mahadev Betting App Scam: 'War' on Mahadev App!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Just before the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, BJP made betting Mahadev app a big issue. BJP accused Chief Minister Baghel of colluding with online betting 'swindlers'. The question remains whether the issue of betting will pave the way for BJP to come to power?
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War: When will the Israel-Hamas war end?
Play Icon6:39
Israel Hamas War: When will the Israel-Hamas war end?
TTK: Is Odd-Even..Solution or Time Pass for Delhi Pollution?
Play Icon45:11
TTK: Is Odd-Even..Solution or Time Pass for Delhi Pollution?
More than 11 thousand people have died in the war so far
Play Icon5:18
More than 11 thousand people have died in the war so far
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
Play Icon2:10
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
Play Icon6:40
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War: When will the Israel-Hamas war end?
play icon6:39
Israel Hamas War: When will the Israel-Hamas war end?
TTK: Is Odd-Even..Solution or Time Pass for Delhi Pollution?
play icon45:11
TTK: Is Odd-Even..Solution or Time Pass for Delhi Pollution?
More than 11 thousand people have died in the war so far
play icon5:18
More than 11 thousand people have died in the war so far
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
play icon2:10
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
play icon6:40
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
Mahadev Betting App,mahadev betting app scam,Mahadev Online Betting App,mahadev app betting case,mahadev book online betting app,mahadev online betting case,mahadev app,mahadev online betting app case,mahadev app scam,Mahadev Betting App Case,mahadev betting case,mahadev app news,online satta mahadev app,mahadev online betting,mahadev app raid,mahadev betting news,Congress,2023 election news,Rahul,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,cg election 2023,BJP vs Congress,