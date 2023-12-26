trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703070
Mahant Raju Das huge remarks on Hindu Dharma Controversy

Dec 26, 2023
One is the fashion like the haircut of Devanand and Sadhna once upon a time. Like once upon a time there were bell-bottoms and baggy pants. And one such thing is the political fashion which is going on these days, to abuse the Hindu religion. Sanatan is five thousand years old. Hindu religion is the oldest. Have you ever wondered why Hindu, Hindutva and Hindi are being abused so much these days?

