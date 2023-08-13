trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648488
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mahapanchayat of Hindu organizations in Palwal, decision will be taken on taking out Shobha Yatra again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat will be held in Palwal near the Nuh border today. Many saints as well as people from many districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can participate in this mahapanchayat. In view of the proposed Mahapanchayat in Palwal, Duty Magistrate has been appointed in District Nuh.

All Videos

Heron Mork-2 drone deployed on Pakistan border, stir in Pakistan-China
play icon1:12
Heron Mork-2 drone deployed on Pakistan border, stir in Pakistan-China
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor
play icon1:37
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor
FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for 50% commission tweet in Madhya Pradesh
play icon2:18
FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for 50% commission tweet in Madhya Pradesh
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run for three days from August 13 to 15
play icon3:6
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run for three days from August 13 to 15
Yatra again on August 28 in Nuh? Strategy will be made in Hindu Mahapanchayat today?
play icon7:35
Yatra again on August 28 in Nuh? Strategy will be made in Hindu Mahapanchayat today?

Trending Videos

Heron Mork-2 drone deployed on Pakistan border, stir in Pakistan-China
play icon1:12
Heron Mork-2 drone deployed on Pakistan border, stir in Pakistan-China
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor
play icon1:37
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor
FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for 50% commission tweet in Madhya Pradesh
play icon2:18
FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for 50% commission tweet in Madhya Pradesh
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run for three days from August 13 to 15
play icon3:6
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run for three days from August 13 to 15
Yatra again on August 28 in Nuh? Strategy will be made in Hindu Mahapanchayat today?
play icon7:35
Yatra again on August 28 in Nuh? Strategy will be made in Hindu Mahapanchayat today?
nuh violence viral video,nuh violence new video,nuh violence update,Zee News,Breaking News,Nuh Violence,nuh violence today,nuh violence reason,nuh violence reason in hindi,nuh violence affected areas,nuh violence between which community,nuh violence case,nuh violence casualties,nuh case,nuh violence death,nuh violence death news,nuh violence details,nuh violence new video,Nuh Hinsa का एक और वीडियो आया सामने,CCTV,Hindi News,