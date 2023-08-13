trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648451
Mahapanchayat of Hindu organizations in Palwal, police did not give permission in Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat will be held in Palwal near the Nuh border today. Many saints as well as people from many districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can participate in this mahapanchayat.

