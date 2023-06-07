NewsVideos
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
A mahapanchayat will be organized today in Vinesh Phogat's native village Balali regarding the movement of wrestlers. In this, the relatives of all the khapas and pahawans of Dadri district will also be involved.

