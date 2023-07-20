trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637800
Maharashtra: 4 killed in landslide in Raigad, CM Shinde visited spot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Four persons have died due to a major landslide in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Raigad. At least three persons sustained injuries in the incident. Rescue operation is underway, so far, 30 people have been rescued.
"India-US relationship stronger than ever…" The White House after PM Modi's historic state visit
“India-US relationship stronger than ever…” The White House after PM Modi’s historic state visit
Rajasthan Minister's nephew allegedly vandalises a Hotel in Jaipur, FIR registered
Rajasthan Minister’s nephew allegedly vandalises a Hotel in Jaipur, FIR registered
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh
Manipur Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM on Manipur – Humanity has died in Manipur
Manipur Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM on Manipur – Humanity has died in Manipur
CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case
CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case
