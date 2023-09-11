trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660686
Maharashtra: 6 dead, few injured after lift collapsed in Thane

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Six dead and a few got injured after a lift collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane on September 10. Police officials have arrived at the spot. Further investigation is underway.
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations
Protest of Muslims against Rajasthan government before assembly elections
Protest of Muslims against Rajasthan government before assembly elections
Protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest intensifies! TDP announces Andhra Pradesh bandh
Protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest intensifies! TDP announces Andhra Pradesh bandh
Know today's horoscope from Shiromani Sachin | 11th September 2023
Know today's horoscope from Shiromani Sachin | 11th September 2023
Reserve Day Match to be played today between India and Pakistan
Reserve Day Match to be played today between India and Pakistan

