Maharashtra: 7 dead, several injured in road accident in Solapur

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

In a road accident that occurred in Maharashtra’s Solapur, 7 persons died whereas several received injures on October 31. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the accident and announced immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.