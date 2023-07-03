trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630306
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar to form new party of NCP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Within a month, with the supporters of Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde government, the question has arisen whether Ajit Pawar rebelled after being sidelined in the NCP?
