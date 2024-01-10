trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708118
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
CM Shinde Emergency Meeting: Ahead of decision on disqualification of MLAs, CM Shinde has called an emergency meeting of ministers. The minister of Shinde group has called a meeting at around 10 in the morning. This meeting is said to be very special regarding the eligibility and ineligibility of the MLAs. Before this, an important meeting was held at the residence of CM Eknath Shinde late in the night. Along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar also attended the meeting. Let us tell you that this whole political turmoil started in June last year.

