Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Salman Khan visit Rrahul Narain Kanal's residence for Ganesh Darshan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Salman Khan on September 20 arrived at Rrahul Narain Kanal's residence for Ganesh Darshan. The fever of Ganesh Chaturthi has spread across the corners of the country. Later, they also visited Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s residence.
