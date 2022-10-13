NewsVideos

Maharashtra: CM Shinde supporters rejoice after ECI allots his faction 'Sword & Shield' symbol

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated on October 12 after Election Commission of India allotted the Shinde faction a 'Sword and Shield' symbol. Shinde faction had submitted 'shining sun', 'shield and sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission (EC) for the upcoming bypoll in Andheri East assembly constituency next month. However, the ECI said that the symbols furnished by the Shinde faction are not from the list of free symbols as notified in the Commission.

