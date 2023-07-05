trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631114
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hoisted the party flag NCP office in Mumbai on July 05. Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel along with party leaders accompanied Ajit Pawar during flag hoisting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
play icon2:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
play icon1:14
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
play icon2:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting
play icon1:14
NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Jitendra Awadh Arrives To Attend Meeting